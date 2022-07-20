scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Mumbai: Monitoring equipment to be installed at Marine Drive buildings facing ‘vibrations during high tide’

During the meeting, it was decided that vibration monitoring equipment, which is currently at the project site, will be placed at the two buildings as well.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 11:15:03 pm
People visit the Marine Drive as sea waves crash on the shore during a high tide in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Residents of two buildings in Marine Drive who had complained about “unusual vibrations” on their premises during high-tide hours last week met with civic officials from the Coastal Road department at Maharashtra assembly speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar’s office in the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday.

Former corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Harshita Narwekar who was present at the meeting said, “The monitoring instruments placed at the projects site will now also be provided at the two buildings. The complaint (of the unusual vibrations) needs proper assessment and therefore, we requested them (officials) to place the monitoring equipment at the buildings.”

Earlier, on Monday, the civic body team monitoring vibrations had visited the society premises and found the readings recorded by the vibration-monitoring instruments during high tide that day as well as the day before as “normal.”

In a letter, residents of Shreeniketan and Gobind Mahal, two sea-facing buildings at G&F Road on Marine Drive, had stated, “The vibrations come for 1 second and in intervals for a period of ~30-60 minutes in the afternoons. These vibrations feel like tremors akin to an earthquake.”

The residents had said that there was “no doubt over the vibrations being felt by almost all” living in the two buildings and that it had some correlation with the Coastal Road works, including the removal of tetrapods from Marine Drive.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started placing tetrapods back at the original location. During the meeting on Wednesday, BMC said it will take three to four days for all the tetrapods to be placed back, as the work is carried out only during low tide.

Besides, the residents also complained about waterlogging that has been afflicting the areas since the 2020 monsoon. They said the problem could be due to Coastal Road works as they had not faced the issue in the past.

