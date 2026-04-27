Mumbai Marine Drive crash: Senior citizen among 3 dead in bike accident

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Three people, including a senior citizen, were killed in an accident at Marine Drive in South Mumbai Monday morning.
A Mumbai Police officer said the accident occurred around 5.40 am when the bike rider, along with a woman sitting behind him, was driving on Marine Drive.
“He was riding at a high speed when he bumped into a senior citizen who was crossing the road,” the officer said.
As a result of the impact, the senior citizen was flung off the ground, while the biker also lost control. Those present at the spot rushed the driver, the pillion rider and the elderly person to the GT Hospital, where they were declared dead.
The officer said that they are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the bike rider for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.
The police are yet to reveal the names of the deceased.
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