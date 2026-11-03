‘Glowing skin’ lands Amazon, Tata 1mg on FSSAI radar; marine collagen powder under scanner

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued show-cause notices to Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions, the manufacturer of its Marine Collagen Powder, and e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations in the product’s labelling and advertisements.
The show-cause notices have been served to Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, the marketer; ACFO Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd, Noida, the manufacturer; Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, both based in Bengaluru.
The regulator has flagged several alleged violations in the product, marketed as “TATA 1mg Marine collagen powder fortified with grape seed extract for enhanced results”. These include the mandatory statement “not for medicinal use” not being printed in bold and the category word “nutraceutical” not appearing in the prescribed size and position alongside the product name.
The FSSAI has also questioned the claim “supports glowing and radiant skin” and claims of 15 per cent, 23 per cent and 14 per cent changes in 12 weeks, saying these were made without evidence establishing their credibility or connection with the product.
Other objections include describing the product as “pure collagen” despite it containing several ingredients, making comparative claims against competing products, and inconsistent flavour declarations — “orange flavour” in one place and “flavourless/unflavoured” in another. Claims of benefits for skin, hair, nails and joints have also been flagged as unsupported.
The alleged violations are prima facie in contravention of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and the regulations governing health supplements and nutraceuticals, among other food categories, introduced in 2022, reiterated in a press note by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, November 2.
It also added that Amazon, Flipkart and Tata 1mg have been instructed to submit their explanations within 30 days of receiving the notices. The concerned Central Licensing Authorities have also been informed for further action.