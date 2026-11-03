‘Glowing skin’ lands Amazon, Tata 1mg on FSSAI radar; marine collagen powder under scanner

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued show-cause notices to Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions, the manufacturer of its Marine Collagen Powder, and e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations in the product’s labelling and advertisements.

The show-cause notices have been served to Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, the marketer; ACFO Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd, Noida, the manufacturer; Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, both based in Bengaluru.

The regulator has flagged several alleged violations in the product, marketed as “TATA 1mg Marine collagen powder fortified with grape seed extract for enhanced results”. These include the mandatory statement “not for medicinal use” not being printed in bold and the category word “nutraceutical” not appearing in the prescribed size and position alongside the product name.