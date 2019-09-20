Marathwada Liberation Day: Shiv Sena takes on AIMIM, says Jaleel skipping event is treason

TWO DAYS after AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Imtiyaz Jaleel, skipped the Marathwada Liberation Day programme, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said his action amounts to “treason”.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that Jaleel’s behaviour “of showing hatred towards the freedom fighters seems deliberate”. “Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel is committing the same crime again and again. This is called treason in legal language,” it said.

The government marks Marathwada Liberation Day to salute freedom fighters every year on September 17 in Aurangabad. Sena said Jaleel has skipped the event for the fifth year in a row.

While Jaleel is currently the MP from Aurangabad, he had been the legislator from the Aurangabad Central seat for the last four years.

“AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shows how patriotic he is by putting his hand on the Constitution but does not do the same when it comes to triple talaq, uniform civil code and other issues. Is Jaleel boycotting the Marathwada Liberation Day acceptable to Owaisi? He should clarify whether they still continue the legacy of Nizam,” said the editorial.

It further urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to not invite Jaleel for any government programme henceforth.

Marathwada Liberation Day marks the accession of the princely state of Hyderabad and liberation from the tyranny of Nizam in 1948.