Marathi writer, playwright Ratnakar Matkari passes away in Mumbai

Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on Monday.
Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late Sunday night, a BMC official said.
Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official said.
From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.
In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well.”
“His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature,” Thackeray said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.