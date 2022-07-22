Mumbai civic body extends deadline to put up Marathi signboards on shops

Updated: July 22, 2022 1:35:38 pm
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court it had granted extension till September 30 to put up Marathi signboards in Devanagari script on shops and establishments in the city.
The Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association (popularly known as AHAR) submitted that its members will comply with the direction within the extended period of time, after which the court disposed of its petition.
The civic body on July 8 had told the HC that its shops and establishment department had sent a proposal to the BMC Commissioner seeking a three-month extension.
A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal R Khata was hearing AHAR’s plea, argued through advocate Vishal Thadani, stating that it had challenged the validity of the initial deadline of May 31 fixed by the civic body.
Subscriber Only Stories
As per the petitioner, BMC had prescribed new requirements for changing signboards under the Section 36A of the Maharashtra Shops & Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, and the amendment issued by it did not prescribe a fixed time period.
However, the civic body announced a deadline of May 31 through newspaper advertisements, and notices were issued to the establishments. The petition claimed that failure to abide by the requirement within the deadline would attract a penalty up to Rs 5,000 and, therefore, it should be protected from such a fine till the hearing of the plea.
The BMC had then extended the deadline for mounting Marathi signboards at all shops to June 30. It said it would survey the city for 8-10 days and take action against those who do not comply with the order.
On Friday, the BMC counsel informed the bench that it has extended the deadline to September 30, this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Kallakurichi girl death: Madras HC directs Jipmer doctors to analyse girl’s autopsy report
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Noida girl tops country with a perfect score of 500/500
Gold Silver Rate Today(22 July): Gold surges Rs 705/10 gms, silver rallies Rs 1,178/kg
Karnataka Lip-lock video: Case against 8 students
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
World Brain Day 2022: Here’s how long it takes for alcohol to reach your brain
Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn
“Had Goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra won it, we have the opportunity to be there”: Smriti Mandhana gunning for gold at CWG 2022
Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video note
Janhvi Kapoor has playdate with Navya Naveil Nanda and Agastya Nanda in dad Boney Kapoor’s adorable throwback photo. See here
Fake call centre case: Bengaluru Police reach out to US consulate to find citizens hit by fraud
Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): A comparison of the two smartphones