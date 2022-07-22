Mumbai civic body extends deadline to put up Marathi signboards on shops

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court it had granted extension till September 30 to put up Marathi signboards in Devanagari script on shops and establishments in the city.

The Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association (popularly known as AHAR) submitted that its members will comply with the direction within the extended period of time, after which the court disposed of its petition.

The civic body on July 8 had told the HC that its shops and establishment department had sent a proposal to the BMC Commissioner seeking a three-month extension.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal R Khata was hearing AHAR’s plea, argued through advocate Vishal Thadani, stating that it had challenged the validity of the initial deadline of May 31 fixed by the civic body.

As per the petitioner, BMC had prescribed new requirements for changing signboards under the Section 36A of the Maharashtra Shops & Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, and the amendment issued by it did not prescribe a fixed time period.

However, the civic body announced a deadline of May 31 through newspaper advertisements, and notices were issued to the establishments. The petition claimed that failure to abide by the requirement within the deadline would attract a penalty up to Rs 5,000 and, therefore, it should be protected from such a fine till the hearing of the plea.

The BMC had then extended the deadline for mounting Marathi signboards at all shops to June 30. It said it would survey the city for 8-10 days and take action against those who do not comply with the order.

On Friday, the BMC counsel informed the bench that it has extended the deadline to September 30, this year.