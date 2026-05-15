Marathi signboard crackdown: BMC has collected over Rs 1 crore in fines, 395 shop owners went to court

At a civic law committee meeting on Monday, BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana accused the BMC of going after small traders while letting large establishments off the hook. (Express Photo by Nidhi Jacob)

The BMC has lodged cases against 1,423 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards since November 2023, collected Rs 1.05 crore in penalties, and sent notices to 3,774 shops. Mumbai has over five lakh shops and establishments.

That gap is now at the centre of a political storm.

At a civic law committee meeting on Monday, BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana accused the BMC of going after small traders while letting large establishments off the hook. “The civic administration is biased in their action against commercial shop owners who have not set up Marathi signboards yet. They are only penalising and taking action against common shop and business owners while owners of rich hotels and industrial units are not being penalised,” he said.