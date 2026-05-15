Marathi signboard crackdown: BMC has collected over Rs 1 crore in fines, 395 shop owners went to court

At a civic law committee meeting on Monday, BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana accused the BMC of going after small traders while letting large establishments off the hook. (Express Photo by Nidhi Jacob)
The BMC has lodged cases against 1,423 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards since November 2023, collected Rs 1.05 crore in penalties, and sent notices to 3,774 shops. Mumbai has over five lakh shops and establishments.
That gap is now at the centre of a political storm.
At a civic law committee meeting on Monday, BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana accused the BMC of going after small traders while letting large establishments off the hook. “The civic administration is biased in their action against commercial shop owners who have not set up Marathi signboards yet. They are only penalising and taking action against common shop and business owners while owners of rich hotels and industrial units are not being penalised,” he said.
Mumbai’s Deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Sanjay Ghadi responded with a warning that shop owners yet to comply within a month will face “Shiv Sena style action.”
The BMC has since appointed 60 inspectors at ward and zonal levels, each tasked with inspecting around 50 establishments daily. “We will be starting a fresh mass inspection drive starting this week where all shops and establishments will be inspected again, following which an action taken report will be submitted to the BMC’s law committee,” a senior official told The Indian Express.
Fighting back in court
Not everyone has quietly complied. Of the 1,423 establishments against whom cases were lodged, 395 have approached local courts challenging the action taken against them. Another 1,014 have decided to comply.
The process works in stages. The BMC first sends a notice. If the shop doesn’t respond, a penalty of Rs 2,000 per registered employee is imposed, with seven days to put up a new board. If the establishment still doesn’t comply, the BMC files a case in the local court and seeks suspension of the business until the signboard goes up. “After the cases were lodged, some business owners challenged our decision and the case would continue, while most of them obliged,” a BMC official said.
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In February 2022, the Maharashtra government amended the Shops and Establishments Act, making Marathi signboards mandatory for all commercial establishments across the state. The law required Marathi text to be in a bigger, bolder font than any other language on the board.
The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association challenged the move in the Supreme Court, which issued a temporary stay. When the stay was revoked in September 2023, the BMC began enforcement, giving shops till November that year to comply.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More