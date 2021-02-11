Marathi SEBC candidates may enjoy EWS reservation benefits

Due to the interim stay by the Supreme Court on Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government may allow Maratha candidates from the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) category to avail of the benefits of reservation under the economically weaker section (EWS) for recruitment in all state departments.

Congress minister and chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation Ashok Chavan raised the issue in the state cabinet on Wednesday. Chavan said the energy department has issued a circular, allowing the SEBC candidates to apply under the EWS for recruitment in its departments.

“On similar lines, other state government departments should also issue such orders as the state government has already taken the decision. I raised the issue in the cabinet and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is positive about it. Appropriate action will be taken on it soon,” added the minister.

In December, the government allowed the SEBC candidates to opt for EWS benefits till the revocation of the Supreme Court’s stay order.