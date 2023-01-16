Marathi manoos get justice, chawls on NTC mill ground in Mumbai will be redeveloped: Ashish Shelar

Eleven chawls dotted on nine mill lands of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) in Mumbai will now be redeveloped. The state government will undertake this redevelopment project through MHADA.

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal Sunday announced that the Marathi manoos in Mumbai will get their rightful home. And this is the biggest success of BJP’s pursuit of this demand, said Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar.

There are 11 mills of the NTC in Mumbai and the chawls that stand on these mill lands are in dilapidated condition. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had declared these chawls as dangerous. But since there was no redevelopment plan, these chawls remained dilapidated. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar was following it up with the Union Ministry of Textiles and pursued the redevelopment of these chawls.

According to Section 33(7), these chawls were supposed to be redeveloped. And since the land was owned by the Central government, the central government was to give permission to the state government in this regard. Shelar was continuously following up on this issue with the Centre. He had also given a request to the Union ministry.

Some of these chawls were inside the mills. And hence it was necessary to demarcate its boundaries. Also, since some of these chawls were not under the cessed buildings, it was difficult to redevelop them. Goyal on Sunday called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed and got the redevelopment plan ready for these chawls. He also assured that the Centre will grant permission for the same. Also, a committee will be instituted to undertake this plan. And this paved the way for the redevelopment of these chawls.

Nearly 1,892 families reside in these chawls, the majority being Marathi families of mill workers. “We were of the opinion that they must get their rightful homes in the same place and hence we kept pursuing it. We thank Union minister Piyush Goyal for coming to Maharashtra and discussing the matter with the state government, thus paving the way for the redevelopment of these chawls. These residents will get their rightful homes through the MHADA. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who strives for the welfare of the poor,” said Shelar.