Schools flouting Marathi mandate to lose recognition: Minister Bhuse

The Maharashtra government on Monday warned that schools failing to make Marathi a compulsory subject will face stringent action, including cancellation of recognition.

Replying to a starred question during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said all schools in the state, irrespective of their medium of instruction, are legally bound to teach Marathi from Class 1 to 10 and conduct examinations in the language.

“If any school fails to comply with the government’s order, it will first be fined Rs 1 lakh. Continued non-compliance will lead to the cancellation of its recognition,” Bhuse said.

The minister also announced a statewide verification drive to ensure schools are implementing the Marathi mandate. Physical inspections will be carried out, and reports will be sought from education department officials. Schools found violating the rules during inspections will face action.