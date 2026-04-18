Marathi mandatory in all Maharashtra schools; inspections, fines up to Rs1 lakh for violations

The directive, under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in All Schools Act, 2020, applies to all institutions irrespective of board, medium or management.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readMumbaiApr 18, 2026 10:34 AM IST
students-teacher ratio, Maharashtra govt primary schools, Right To Education, RTE Act, Educationists on students-teacher ratio, govts new criteria, indian express newsThe Maharashtra government has issued a fresh GR mandating Marathi for Classes 1–10 across all school boards, warning of ₹1 lakh fines and derecognition for schools that fail to comply by the 2026–27 academic year.
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The Maharashtra school education department on Friday issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) to enforce compulsory teaching of Marathi across all schools in the state, warning of penalties up to Rs 1 lakh and possible withdrawal of recognition for repeated violations.

The directive, under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in All Schools Act, 2020, applies to all institutions irrespective of board, medium or management.

It also mandates the appointment of qualified Marathi teachers in every school.

As part of a multi-tier enforcement mechanism, divisional Deputy Directors of Education have been designated as competent authorities to ensure compliance.

Schools will be inspected within two months of the start of the new academic year. Institutions found flouting the norm will be issued notices and given 15 days to respond, failing which fines may be imposed and immediate implementation ordered.

The GR also outlines an appeal process, allowing school managements to challenge penalties before the Director of Education within 30 days.

Persistent non-compliance may lead to hearings before the Commissioner of Education and eventual cancellation of recognition.

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However, activists have criticised the move as delayed, pointing to poor implementation despite multiple GRs since the law came into force on April 1, 2020. They also flagged the absence of a clear database identifying compliant and non-compliant schools.

Sushil Shejule, coordinator of the Marathi School Management Association, who has long been demanding strict implementation of the 2020 Act, said, “Multiple GRs have been issued in this regard over the past six years, but implementation remains incomplete. Despite our repeated demands, the authorities have failed to compile a clear list of schools complying with or in violation of the mandate. This latest GR issued ahead of the new academic year is yet another eyewash.”

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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