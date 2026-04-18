Marathi mandatory in all Maharashtra schools; inspections, fines up to Rs1 lakh for violations

The Maharashtra government has issued a fresh GR mandating Marathi for Classes 1–10 across all school boards, warning of ₹1 lakh fines and derecognition for schools that fail to comply by the 2026–27 academic year.

The Maharashtra school education department on Friday issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) to enforce compulsory teaching of Marathi across all schools in the state, warning of penalties up to Rs 1 lakh and possible withdrawal of recognition for repeated violations.

The directive, under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in All Schools Act, 2020, applies to all institutions irrespective of board, medium or management.

It also mandates the appointment of qualified Marathi teachers in every school.

As part of a multi-tier enforcement mechanism, divisional Deputy Directors of Education have been designated as competent authorities to ensure compliance.

Schools will be inspected within two months of the start of the new academic year. Institutions found flouting the norm will be issued notices and given 15 days to respond, failing which fines may be imposed and immediate implementation ordered.