Marathi mandate: State rolls out ‘practical Marathi’ guidebook for drivers

The Maharashtra Transport Department on Tuesday launched an initiative titled ‘Practical Marathi’ aimed at teaching basic conversational Marathi to non-Marathi-speaking drivers, alongside its 100-day verification and compliance drive for auto-rickshaw and taxi operators.
As part of the initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released a concise guidebook designed to help drivers learn simple Marathi phrases used in daily passenger interactions. The launch was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
The booklet has been prepared specifically for drivers operating auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based passenger services such as Ola and Uber. It focuses on commonly used expressions and practical phrases intended to improve day-to-day communication between drivers and commuters.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the initiative is aimed at improving the overall passenger experience. “The objective is to ensure smoother communication between drivers and passengers so that language does not become a barrier in service delivery,” he said.
Fadnavis said that knowledge of the local language is an important part of providing services in Maharashtra. He expressed confidence that the ‘Practical Marathi’ initiative would strengthen communication, improve passenger satisfaction, and contribute to better service standards in the transport sector.
According to officials, the programme will be implemented through training sessions at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), supported by printed booklets, digital material, and WhatsApp-based learning modules. The Transport Department also said it plans to expand similar training programmes across the state in the coming months.
Officials have clarified that the current phase focuses on training and compliance support rather than immediate punitive action. A review of findings from both initiatives is expected after August 15, following which the government may consider further regulatory steps based on compliance levels and field data.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
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Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
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His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More