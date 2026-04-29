Marathi mandate: State rolls out ‘practical Marathi’ guidebook for drivers

The Maharashtra Transport Department on Tuesday launched an initiative titled ‘Practical Marathi’ aimed at teaching basic conversational Marathi to non-Marathi-speaking drivers, alongside its 100-day verification and compliance drive for auto-rickshaw and taxi operators.

As part of the initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released a concise guidebook designed to help drivers learn simple Marathi phrases used in daily passenger interactions. The launch was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The booklet has been prepared specifically for drivers operating auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based passenger services such as Ola and Uber. It focuses on commonly used expressions and practical phrases intended to improve day-to-day communication between drivers and commuters.