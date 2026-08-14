Marathi deadline for Ola, Uber cab, auto drivers nears: What happens next?

As the August 15 deadline to learn basic Marathi nears, Ola, Uber, Rapido, and other cab and auto drivers, fearing inspection and action, are now lining up outside the Marathi-learning centres.

For the past two-and-a-half months, the Maharashtra government has been providing basic Marathi proficiency training to non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state after making it a requirement for commercial passenger vehicle drivers.

The ‘Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Shikvani Abhiyan’ was launched after State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers must possess a working knowledge of Marathi by August 15.

After Saturday, August 15, any driver found lacking functional knowledge of the Marathi language will face regulatory action. The licence authorities will first send a notice to the drivers, giving them a month to learn Marathi.

If they fail, their driving licence and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge may be suspended for up to three months. Repeated violations may result in permanent cancellation of licences.

These penalties are part of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on August 12. The amended rules also extend the requirement of working knowledge of Marathi to app-based cab drivers and vehicle permit holders.

How will the enforcement take place?

The enforcement of the language rule will be carried out through multiple channels, transport officials said. Flying squads and enforcement teams attached to different RTOs will continue on-ground verification during routine checks.

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Drivers visiting RTOs for vehicle fitness certification, permit-related work or other documentation may also be tested for their Marathi proficiency.

While the objective of the language rule among the drivers is reportedly to improve their communication with commuters and reduce inconvenience, any passenger complaint regarding it will not trigger enforcement action.

“From August 15 onwards, Marathi proficiency will be checked by officials directly. Verifying passenger complaints and the intent behind such complaints would be difficult,” a transport official said.

How has the Marathi-teaching drive fared so far?

While the policy initially drew criticism from several auto-rickshaw and taxi unions, a large number of drivers subsequently enrolled for training.

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According to the department, around 1.25 lakh commercial passenger vehicle drivers have completed the mandatory Marathi training. However, nearly one lakh permit holders across the MMR are still without the required certification, a senior transport official said.

No action will be taken against the drivers currently enrolled in Marathi-learning classes.

Unions seek extension of deadline

Citing these figures, union leaders have renewed their demand for an extension of the deadline.

“Of more than five lakh autos operating in the MMR, nearly 70 per cent of drivers are non-Marathi speaking. A substantial number have not been able to complete the training because there are not enough centres,” said Shashank Rao of the Mumbai Autorickshaw Taxi Men’s Union.

The union has sought an extension until January 26.

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As the deadline nears, enrolment and training activity continues at several centres in Mumbai.

Among the new joiners is 35-year-old Guddu Vind, waiting for the introductory class to begin on August 13. Vind, who is from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, said he had returned from a month-long visit to his native village and immediately joined the registration queue.

Nearby, 58-year-old Manoj Shah from West Bengal waited for the classes to start. “I have been coming here for the past week and spending the entire day trying to register, but there has been little response,” he said. Shah said the wait was affecting his earnings. “For all these days, I have practically been out of work and lost my daily income,” he added.

Drivers operating leased vehicles said they continued to pay daily vehicle charges, often Rs 300 or more, even on days spent at training centres.

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RTO officials, however, said classes were continuing normally. “There may have been one or two classes missed due to external reasons, but overall the training is running smoothly, and new drivers are being enrolled regularly,” an official at the Tardeo RTO said.

Where do cab drivers stand?

The newly notified amendment also requires drivers of motor cabs fitted with electronic meters, including app-based cabs, to possess working knowledge of Marathi, failing which they could face licence suspension.

Cab driver unions say the inclusion of app-based drivers came late and that awareness has been uneven. “When the decision was first announced in April, it applied only to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. App-based cab drivers were brought under the requirement much later,” said Rizwan Shaikh, president of the App-Based Transport Unit of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh.

While Shaikh welcomed the move, he argued that although Marathi knowledge was already being checked during issuance of PSV badges and fitness certificates, enforcement had not been consistent.

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Despite repeated requests from unions and drivers alike, the state government has ruled out any extension. “We have already provided sufficient time and adequate avenues for drivers to learn Marathi and comply with the rules. This requirement is not new and has existed in Maharashtra’s motor vehicle framework earlier as well. No extension will be granted,” Sarnaik said.