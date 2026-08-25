Marathi language crackdown: Uber drivers seek Bombay HC help against ‘illegal’ rule

Amid a crackdown on non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, four app-based cab drivers from Mumbai on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court (HC), challenging the state government notification that made working knowledge of Marathi compulsory.

The PIL by four cab drivers working for Uber, through advocate Vivek Shukla, claimed the notification violated their fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom to carry on trade and profession) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution and did not align with the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, a Central Act.

Shukla said once the petition is granted registration or lodging number from the HC, he will mention it before the appropriate bench in due course, seeking urgent relief.