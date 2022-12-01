Marathi Language dept gets emblem and motto

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday published an emblem and a motto for the Marathi Language Department (MLD) as part of its efforts to promote writing and speaking in Marathi, colloquially. The emblem is a diya (lamp) in purple, orange and blue colours; with the motto being “Language of the world, Language of hearts”.

The government has planned several cultural programmes to promote the Marathi language, and to extensively advertise its use across the state, while popularising its importance through pamphlets, hoardings, decorative flags and cutouts at public places, reads a resolution by the Maharashtra government’s MLD on Wednesday.

According to the resolution, “Having an emblem and a motto will help in streamlining the identity of the department, especially for all official correspondences. The department undertakes various initiatives to promote reading and conversing in Marathi, and also events such as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din… The department will use several methods in a bid to make these initiatives effective and connect to a large number of people.”

It will be used on all official correspondences of the department and social media platforms, as well as public programmes and outreach campaigns. The department had decided to create a new emblem and motto for the purpose in September this year, and had also published a booklet on the Maharashtra government’s website, documenting important milestones regarding its decisions to promote the language.