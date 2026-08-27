Marathi crackdown: Auto and cab drivers now have a year to learn language

In Ghatkopar, near the entry point of the railway station, a team of four officials from the Wadala RTO stopped drivers and tested their Marathi language proficiency. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Amid a clampdown on non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it was granting a year to all migrant drivers to learn basic Marathi. The chief minister also promised no action against them in that one year.

The move effectively puts the mandatory Marathi language condition on hold for a year and comes after representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers’ organisations met Fadnavis and sought more time to comply.