Marathi crackdown: Auto and cab drivers now have a year to learn language

CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra have been granted a year to learn the language.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 05:26 PM IST
Marathi language crackdownIn Ghatkopar, near the entry point of the railway station, a team of four officials from the Wadala RTO stopped drivers and tested their Marathi language proficiency. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Amid a clampdown on non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it was granting a year to all migrant drivers to learn basic Marathi. The chief minister also promised no action against them in that one year.

The move effectively puts the mandatory Marathi language condition on hold for a year and comes after representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers’ organisations met Fadnavis and sought more time to comply.

Fadnavis said during the meeting, representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers’ organisations supported the government move to make Marathi proficiency mandatory for migrant drivers working in Mumbai.
However, they argued that it was difficult for those who belong to different age groups and left formal education years ago.
“They demanded that they should be given one year. The state government has accepted their demand,” Fadnavis said.
He said the government would use the year to help drivers learn basic Marathi through classes and study material, rather than taking punitive action against them.
“During this one year, no action will be taken against them. We will help them by arranging different types of classes and preparing literature so that they can learn basic Marathi,” Fadnavis said.
The announcement comes amid a political dispute over the requirement that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers should have working knowledge of Marathi. Driver organisations had sought more time, saying many drivers needed additional support to meet the requirement.
The government’s decision gives the drivers a year to complete the learning process while keeping enforcement action on hold.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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