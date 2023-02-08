Marathi junior TV artist turns motorcycle thief ‘to pay off loans’, arrested

The Navghar police have arrested a 30-year-old junior artist in Marathi television serials for allegedly stealing motorbikes from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, officials said.

The police said that the accused identified as Sunil Choudhari, who was debt-ridden, committed the thefts in order to pay off his loan. The police have recovered 23 two-wheelers from him.

According to the police, Choudhari also works as a junior artist in a few web series on a daily wage basis, apart from TV serials. “However, the accused got less pay from his job and hence started taking loans to meet his daily needs. Subsequently, as he could not pay off his loan, Choudhari decided to start stealing bikes,” said an officer.

The investigators have found that he would steal the vehicles from Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane and then took them to his native place in Jalgaon, where he sold them at a lesser price.

“As cases started to be registered in large numbers in our police station, we started working on the leads obtained from CCTV footage and human intelligence following which he was traced and arrested Choudhari from his house in Badlapur,” said an officer.