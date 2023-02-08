scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Marathi junior TV artist turns motorcycle thief ‘to pay off loans’, arrested

The police have recovered 23 two-wheelers from the man who has also worked in a couple of web series.

According to the police, Choudhari also works as a junior artist in a few web series on a daily wage basis, apart from TV serials. (Representational)

The Navghar police have arrested a 30-year-old junior artist in Marathi television serials for allegedly stealing motorbikes from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, officials said.

The police said that the accused identified as Sunil Choudhari, who was debt-ridden, committed the thefts in order to pay off his loan. The police have recovered 23 two-wheelers from him.

According to the police, Choudhari also works as a junior artist in a few web series on a daily wage basis, apart from TV serials. “However, the accused got less pay from his job and hence started taking loans to meet his daily needs. Subsequently, as he could not pay off his loan, Choudhari decided to start stealing bikes,” said an officer.

The investigators have found that he would steal the vehicles from Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane and then took them to his native place in Jalgaon, where he sold them at a lesser price.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
More from Mumbai

“As cases started to be registered in large numbers in our police station, we started working on the leads obtained from CCTV footage and human intelligence following which he was traced and arrested Choudhari from his house in Badlapur,” said an officer.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:24 IST
Next Story

Vishal Dadlani credits Shah Rukh Khan for success of Pathaan’s music: ‘Every effort has been amplified by the fact..’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close