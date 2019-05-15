Marathi Film Festival: John Bailey chief guest at concluding ceremony

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, John Bailey, will be the chief guest at the 56th Maharashtra State Marathi Film Festival’s concluding ceremony. The award distribution ceremony of the festival, which starts from May 16, will take place on May 26 at NSCI, Worli.

Advertising

Since the establishment of the Academy, Bailey will be its first president to visit India. “This is an effort to make exemplary stories from Marathi cinema reach world cinema through Bailey’s medium. For the past four years, we have tried different things. For the first time, we sent Marathi film entries to Goa Film Festival. We have also started sending Marathi film entries to Cannes. We are trying to show Marathi movies to directors and producers from the world,” said state Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

Bailey has been the academy chief for the past two years. He was elected from the academy’s cinematographer section. From 1971 to 2017, he has been a cinematographer for nearly 70 movies. He has also directed a few American movies.

Bailey will be in India on May 25 and 26, during which he is expected to meet film personalities apart from attending the festival.