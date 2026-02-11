Marathi compulsory, will remain so: CM after panel submits report

The Chief Minister said propriety did not allow him to disclose the recommendations at this stage. “It will be presented in the cabinet meeting. I will be able to speak about it only after a decision is made there,” he said.

A day after the state government’s three language policy committee submitted its report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said efforts were being made to ensure that the issue is not framed as Marathi versus Hindi or Marathi versus English, reiterating that Marathi has always been compulsory in schools and will continue to be so.

Fadnavis, however, declined to share the contents of the committee’s report, stating that it would first be placed before the state cabinet, which would take a final call on the recommendations.

“From the first day, we are taking efforts that it is not Marathi vs Hindi or Marathi vs English. Marathi is compulsory and it will remain so. Learning other languages is beneficial. We will take a decision on this report from that perspective. We are looking at how to implement NEP effectively,” Fadnavis said.