Marathi compulsory, will remain so: CM after panel submits report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after the state government’s three language policy committee submitted its report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said efforts were being made to ensure that the issue is not framed as Marathi versus Hindi or Marathi versus English, reiterating that Marathi has always been compulsory in schools and will continue to be so.
Fadnavis, however, declined to share the contents of the committee’s report, stating that it would first be placed before the state cabinet, which would take a final call on the recommendations.
“From the first day, we are taking efforts that it is not Marathi vs Hindi or Marathi vs English. Marathi is compulsory and it will remain so. Learning other languages is beneficial. We will take a decision on this report from that perspective. We are looking at how to implement NEP effectively,” Fadnavis said.
He was speaking at the foundation day celebrations of Loksatta.
The Chief Minister said propriety did not allow him to disclose the recommendations at this stage. “It will be presented in the cabinet meeting. I will be able to speak about it only after a decision is made there,” he said.
The eight-member committee, headed by former Planning Commission member Dr Narendra Jadhav, submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Monday in the presence of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. The panel was constituted in June 2025 following widespread criticism of the state government’s proposal to make Hindi a compulsory third language in Marathi and English medium schools affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan sets a new record by holding a plank for 9 minutes after being challenged by her sister Shakti Mohan. This requires discipline and persistence, as explained by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Goyal praises Mukti's balanced approach to fitness and encourages others to aim for steady improvement with the guidance of a health practitioner.