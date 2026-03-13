Marathi compulsory in all schools in Maharashtra, violators face action: Dadaji Bhuse

Dadaji Bhuse said that in case of complaints the school cited will be inspected, and if violations are found, authorities will inform the management and take action. (Source: FB)

Marathi will remain a compulsory subject in all schools across Maharashtra, and institutions that fail to comply will face action, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by MLA Haroon Khan, Bhuse said a March 1, 2020 notification mandates Marathi as a subject in schools of all mediums and managements, including those affiliated to national and international boards.

He said Marathi must be taught either as a second or third language and cannot be excluded under any circumstances.

Bhuse added that in case of complaints the school cited will be inspected, and if violations are found, authorities will inform the management and take action.