Marathi body takes offence as Mumbai stations play Bhojpuri songs for Chhath

The playing of Bhojpuri songs at several Mumbai railway stations ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, celebrated mainly in Bihar and parts of eastern India, has sparked a controversy, with activists questioning the use of the railway announcement system for religious and cultural celebrations.
The issue came to light after videos of Bhojpuri songs being played at stations surfaced on social media on Thursday, prompting objections.
The songs were played at some stations on the Central Railway network, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), from where special trains are being operated to clear the festive rush.
Criticising the move, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, a movement that aims to promote the Marathi language, argued that the railway’s public address system should be used to provide passengers with safety, travel and emergency information.
It also demanded an investigation into whether the Railway Board or other authorities had issued any circular or order permitting the practice.
Responding to the backlash, a Central Railway spokesperson said jingles and awareness messages based on specific themes are played at stations on different occasions. The spokesperson said the songs were being played during time beyond that required for essential passenger announcements.