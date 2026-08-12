No Marathi, no app-based cab? Maharashtra brings Ola, Uber drivers under language rule

Ola, Uber drivers operating through cab aggregators will not be exempt from the state’s language rules. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government’s Marathi language requirement for commercial passenger vehicle drivers will apply to app-based cab drivers too, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday, making it clear that drivers operating through cab aggregators, such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, will not be exempt from the state’s language rules.

The announcement was made by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who said practical working knowledge of Marathi was important for drivers to communicate effectively with passengers. The move follows a series of amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, working knowledge of Marathi has been made a prerequisite for obtaining several authorisations related to commercial passenger transport. Rule 4(4), dealing with authorisation to drive public service vehicles, Rule 78 governing permits, and Rule 85 covering permit renewals now list working knowledge of Marathi as an essential requirement along with other prescribed qualifications.