No Marathi, no app-based cab? Maharashtra brings Ola, Uber drivers under language rule

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The Maharashtra government’s Marathi language requirement for commercial passenger vehicle drivers will apply to app-based cab drivers too, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday, making it clear that drivers operating through cab aggregators, such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, will not be exempt from the state’s language rules.
The announcement was made by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who said practical working knowledge of Marathi was important for drivers to communicate effectively with passengers. The move follows a series of amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, working knowledge of Marathi has been made a prerequisite for obtaining several authorisations related to commercial passenger transport. Rule 4(4), dealing with authorisation to drive public service vehicles, Rule 78 governing permits, and Rule 85 covering permit renewals now list working knowledge of Marathi as an essential requirement along with other prescribed qualifications.
The requirement has also been extended to app-based motor cab drivers operating vehicles fitted with electronic meters. Under Provision 22(3A), drivers who fail to demonstrate working knowledge of Marathi can face action for non-compliance, including suspension of their licences for up to three months or cancellation, after the competent authority issues a written notice.
Officials said the amendments were prompted by complaints that some non-Marathi drivers were circumventing language requirements by exploiting ambiguities in the earlier rules. “These amendments eliminate ambiguities in the rules and underscore the importance of practical Marathi for drivers engaged in passenger transport,” Sarnaik said.
The Transport Department, in association with literary organisations including the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, is conducting a 105-day Marathi training programme across Regional Transport Offices and language training centres. The initiative aims to ensure working proficiency in Marathi among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers by August 15.
According to the department, more than 1.10 lakh non-Marathi passenger vehicle drivers have completed the four-hour training programme and are scheduled to receive certificates from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at an event in Thane on August 17.
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