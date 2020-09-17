Marathas to get justice during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Maharashtra government will try to give justice to the Maratha community when it undertakes police recruitment, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday, comments coming in the backdrop of a Supreme Court ruling on quota in jobs for the social group.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Deshmukh said that the government will keep aside 13 per cent posts for the community after checking legal aspects.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved recruitment of 12,528 police constables.

The Supreme Court recently passed an interim order staying implementation of the 2018 state law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

The minister said the MVA government is taking all efforts to ensure the Maratha quota remains intact.

The Maharashtra government has taken a decision to recruit 12,528 police constables.

The government will try to give justice to the Maratha community by keeping aside 13 per cent of the posts checking legal aspects while the recruitment process is undertaken, Deshmukh said in the message.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.