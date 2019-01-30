Marathas, Kunbis not separate castes: Report

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) report has observed that the Maratha and Kunbi groups are not separate castes.

“The commission is of the considered and firm opinion that the Maratha and Kunbi are not separate castes, but they are one and same caste that is Kunbi.” the report says. The Kunbis and Marathas being one and the same, the Maratha community should have been and should be included in the list of OBC, the report adds.

The nine-member commission headed by retired Justice M G Gaikwad had submitted its report on November 2018.

The copies of the report were given to the petitioners challenging the Maratha reservation on Tuesday.