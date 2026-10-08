Maratha students to receive educational benefits on par with OBC students

All Maratha community students shall receive all educational concessions available to those belonging to the OBC category. (File photo)

Maharashtra minister for Industries, Investment and Services and Marathi language Dr Uday Samant has directed the Directorate of Technical Education to ensure that students from the Maratha community receive all educational concessions and facilities available to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Accordingly, Pramod Naik, Project Director at the Directorate of Technical Education, has issued the necessary orders, and the concessions will be implemented from the academic year 2026–27.

As per the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on June 5, 2026, the government has decided to extend all educational concessions and facilities to students from the Maratha community from the academic year 2026–27.