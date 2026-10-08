Maratha students to receive educational benefits on par with OBC students

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Maharashtra minister for Industries, Investment and Services and Marathi language Dr Uday Samant has directed the Directorate of Technical Education to ensure that students from the Maratha community receive all educational concessions and facilities available to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
Accordingly, Pramod Naik, Project Director at the Directorate of Technical Education, has issued the necessary orders, and the concessions will be implemented from the academic year 2026–27.
As per the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on June 5, 2026, the government has decided to extend all educational concessions and facilities to students from the Maratha community from the academic year 2026–27.
To implement the decision, the Directorate of Technical Education issued a letter on September 3, 2026, directing the Joint Directors of the Regional Offices of the Directorate of Technical Education, the Registrar of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, and the Registrar of COEP Technological University, Pune, to issue necessary instructions to the respective colleges and submit reports on the action taken to the Directorate.
After the order, COEP Technological University has announced a revised fee structure for the academic year 2026–27. Under the revised structure, SEBC students holding a valid Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate will be eligible for substantial fee concession.
For instance, for the M.Tech. programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, the total fee payable at the time of admission will be Rs 50,014 for eligible SEBC students, compared to Rs 3,00,040 for students in the Open category.
Similarly, for M.Tech. and M.Planning programmes, the applicable fee for eligible SEBC students will be Rs 25,994, compared to Rs 1,15,890 for students in the Open category.
Minister Samant said, “It is the Government’s position that students from the Maratha community should not face any financial barriers in pursuing education. I had directed the concerned department to ensure that they receive all educational concessions available to students from the Other Backward Classes. Accordingly, the necessary orders have now been issued, and a large number of students across the state will benefit from this decision.”
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