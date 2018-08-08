Maratha Reservation: Sit-in outside collector office in Bandra, no protest in Navi Mumbai on Aug 9 says MKM

Maratha reservation march started from Marathon Bhavan and took the route of Bajirao road and laxmi road till Deccan on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Maratha reservation march started from Marathon Bhavan and took the route of Bajirao road and laxmi road till Deccan on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Tuesday said they would hold a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai suburban collector in Bandra (East) on August 9. Also, they have decided against holding any protest in Navi Mumbai as a precautionary measure due to the violence that took place in the area during the Maratha quota agitation last month.

Leader of the Morcha met at Dadar in the evening to finalise their strategy for the protest. “We have decided to hold a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East). It will be a peaceful protest from 11 am to 2 pm with protesters wearing black badges. Then, we will hand over a letter containing our demands to the collector and leave,” said Nanasaheb Kute, convener of the Morcha in Mumbai.

A factor worrying the leaders is the violence that had taken place across the state during last month’s bandh called by the Morcha. “Those who won’t be able to come to the protest site, can go to work wearing black badges,” said Kute, adding that everyone have been instructed to be cautious of anti-social elements participating in the protest. “If we find anybody, we will hand him over to the police immediately.”

Another leader said that the first of the 58 mook morchas (silent protest) that the Morcha had organised across the state was held in Aurangabad on August 9, 2016. “So, protests would be held at districts across the state to mark the second anniversary of the first silent protest,” he added.

However, Kedar Suryawanshi, another leader of the Morcha, said they have given a call for Mumbai bandh on August 9. “We have given a call for bandh and will explain our stand tomorrow in a press conference,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Thane unit of the Morcha said it would hold a rally from Talav Pali to the district collector’s office on August 9. However, the Navi Mumbai unit of the Morcha would not hold any protests on August 9. “The violence in Navi Mumbai during the July 25 bandh had claimed the life of a youth… several cases were registered against youngsters of Maratha community. In such a scenario, we have decided not hold any protest as a precautionary measure,” said Narendra Patil, NCP legislator and convener of the Morcha in Navi Mumbai.

