Maratha reservation: Govt moves 3rd application in SC urging to lift stay

Again urging the Chief Justice of India to vacate the stay on Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government on Monday moved a third application before the Supreme Court requesting the setting up of a larger constitutional bench to expedite the hearing on the reservation issue. The government had moved similar pleas in October 7 and 28.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the state Cabinet sub-committee set up to pursue the reservation issue, said: “Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi filed the third application before the Supreme Court on Monday. He urged the CJI to take up the matter on priority. The government, in its application, has requested the court to withdraw the stay on the reservation.”

“The CJI has assured the state lawyer that it will constitute the larger bench and expedite the case,” he added.

A three-judge bench of the SC had in September stayed the implementation of the 2018 law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs in Maharashtra, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed. The bench had referred to a larger constitution bench the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas.

Acknowledging that the stay has created a lot of problems for Maratha students seeking admission in professional courses and those looking for jobs, Chavan said: “We have deployed the best legal experts to pursue the matter. We want the SC to lift the stay immediately.”

This comes amid agitations being organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha against the stay order.

