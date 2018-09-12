Maratha quota: ‘Panel has started study on historical aspects, legal provisions’

A state-appointed commission will submit its report by November 15. A state-appointed commission will submit its report by November 15.

The state government on Tuesday told the court that a state-appointed commission had already commenced its preliminary work to study the historical aspects and legal provisions as well as the reports and opinions received from experts on the issue of reservation for the Maratha community. It will submit its report by November 15.

A petition was filed by Vinod Patil, a social worker, seeking direction to submit recommendations in respect of providing reservation to the Maratha community in state.

The affidavit filed by Dinesh Dingle, Joint Secretary, Social Justice Department, states that the commission, under the chairmanship of retired Justice M G Gaikwad, has received representations in writing in large scale during the public hearing held at various places. In a meeting held in Pune on August 3 and 4, the commission constituted a panel of experts in the field of social science, education and statistics. The work of scientific analysis of representations received during the public hearing is entrusted to the panel.

“I, submit that now the expert panel members have completed the classification and scientific analysis of the representations received during hearings. The report prepared by them about the analysis and findings is going to be discussed in the meeting of the commission scheduled on 10th & 11th September, 2018 at Pune,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit further states that the sample survey has been completed by five agencies, appointed by the commission. The data collected by five agencies relates to 45,000 families within the state. “That information relates to social, educational and economical status of such families. I say that the experts’ panel also completed the work of scientific analysis of information collected by the five agencies,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit says that the commission received the information from the government of Maharashtra, relating to employment status, which is the representation of Maratha community in the public employment. The commission has also received information from the universities and also from the department of medical education and higher and technical education of the government of Maharashtra. “I say that the commission will take review of all the information in the meeting scheduled on 10th & 11th September, at Pune to find out as to whether the community is having adequate representation in the public employment as well as the educational status of the community in high and professional education,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit adds that the commission has already commenced its preliminary work to study the historical aspect and also the study of legal provisions as well as the reports/opinion received from the experts’ on the issue of reservation.

