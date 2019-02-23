Maratha quota: MSBCC should have stopped preparing report post 102nd amendment, Bombay HC told

Arguing against reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions, counsel S B Talekar told the Bombay High Court that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) should have stopped preparing the report after the introduction of the 102nd Amendment on August 15, 2018. The Amendment made it mandatory for the state to consult the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and gave the President the right to decide on reservation.

Advertising

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing the final arguments of three petitions filed by advocates Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Dr Uday Dhople along with others, challenging the notification published by the Government of Maharashtra on November 30, 2018, to provide 16 per cent reservation to members of the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Talekar was appearing for another petition filed by seven persons from various Muslim organisations, claiming Muslim reservation and challenging the Maratha quota on the ground of discrimination.

Talekar told the court that there were legal experts on the Commission, who were aware about the 102nd amendment, it should have stopped its work, and consulted the state government. He further said instead of discussing it with the state, the commission went ahead with making its report. Justice More told Talekar that they didn’t agree with this argument, “commission was doing its work, it is an obligation of the state to look into it”.

Talekar further told the court that in case of any inclusion or exclusion in the SC/ST list, the state has to consult the National Commission. In the case of Maratha reservation, the state should have referred the matter to the National Commission, which would have further recommended it to the president.

Advertising

Talekar further argued that there was a Parliamentary debate that by the way of new amendment, the power of the state is taken away. During the debate, it was suggested that certain modification should be made to the 102nd amendment, thereby giving powers to the Governor of the state, when it comes to state list. This suggestion was, however, rejected, which states that the power remains with the President to assent the bill.