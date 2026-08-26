Maratha quota: Days before Jarange’s protest, Maharashtra huddles to complete key demand

Days ahead of activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s planned agitation over Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government has moved to keep its machinery for verifying Kunbi records and family genealogies in place for another year, directing taluka-level committees to clear pending cases by June 30, 2027.

The committees, headed by tehsildars, have been given a one-year extension to verify family genealogies of applicants seeking Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates.

A government resolution issued on August 25 extended their tenure from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, and directed them to take up incomplete genealogy-matching cases on priority.

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The decision was taken after discussions in the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee and comes soon after the government extended the tenure of the committee headed by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde.