Maratha quota HC to state: Won’t go by political view, will go by constitutionality

THE STATE government Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the policy of reservation is one of the facets of affirmative action taken by the state and it is its obligation to safeguard the interest of a deprived community in order to achieve the object of equality.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre are hearing arguments from the state government on three petitions challenging the notification published by the Maharashtra government in November 2018, providing 16 per cent reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions.

Senior counsel V A Thorat, appearing for the state, told the court that the petitioners have criticised the government for tasking the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) to prepare a report on the social and educational backwardness of the Marathas on the ground that while there were many other communities, why only Marathas were considered.

Thorat said in 2014, Marathas were found to be a backward class, however, the HC had stayed a law (Educationally and Socially Backward Category Act) brought in to grant them quota. He added that during that time, the state had filed 3,000 pages of data to prove that the community is backward.

Thorat said the state government had also made a statement before the court that it will refer to the MSBCC for confirmation on whether the Marathas belong to the Socially Educationally Backward Classes category. The current commission was appointed to provide contemporary data on the Marathas, he added.

On the Mandal Commission and National Commission concluding that Marathas are a forward community, Thorat said that those reports were not up to the mark as while the Mandal report was prepared in three days, National Commission had no contemporary data.

Justice Dangre then went on to ask, “Why did the state not make any effort earlier?… what sudden change of scenario prompted the state to seek data of the Maratha community?” Thorat replied: “…perception, ground level and agitation changed the scenario… not that all this should influence the government. But the community realised that it was neglected by the government even after they were elected by them (sic).”

To this, Justice Dangre said, “We will not go with the political view, or who gave what or not (to the public), we will go with constitutionality.” Thorat said if there is a backward community and it wants to be identified, then it is better late than never. “…Some mistakes were made and it needs to be corrected for the future generations,” he added.