Maratha quota: Find solution for issue by June 6 or face stir, says MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Friday said that the state government should provide a solution to resolve the Maratha reservation issue by June 6, failing which he would launch an agitation from Raigad Fort.

Speaking to the media late Friday, Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati of Kolhapur, said, “The state government should come out with a concrete decision to resolve the Maratha reservation issue by June 6. If no decision is taken, we will not be bothered about Covid-19, and will be forced to launch an agitation from the historic Raigad Fort.”

The MP announced this after a week-long state tour and interaction with political leaders including NCP president Sharad Pawar, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

He also held meetings with legal experts and academics.

Earlier in the day, the MP met Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to discuss Maratha reservation.

“I urged Fadnavis to help in providing a solution to this problem. I also said that Maratha reservation should not be seen as a political issue. Setting aside party politics and ideologies, all leaders across parties should unite and work for giving justice to poor Marathas,” he told mediapersons.

On Thursday, he had met NCP president Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to discuss the issue.