Maratha quota: Government will meet November deadline, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reiterated that the state government plans to complete the legislative process for Maratha quota through a special House session within a month of receiving the report from the Maharashtra State Backward Caste Commission. The government expects to complete the process by November, he added.

In a special broadcast on Doordarshan on Independence Day, Fadnavis said: “Once the commission submits its report, we will hold a special session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. The entire process should be completed by November-end. ”While expressing anguish over the quota violence in the state, he said: “It is the government’s endeavour to accord highest priority to delivering social justice.”

Apart from the constitutional and legal processes underway for Maratha reservation, the government has already provided a Rs 1,200-crore package to help economically backward students, including those from the Maratha community; 50 per cent fee concession to pursue professional studies in 605 courses and free hostel accommodation. Already Rs 700 crore has been provided and it would help seven lakh students.

Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail the benefits. The scheme for free hostel accommodation has started across 19 districts. Highlighting the various measures taken up for the upliftment of OBCs and adivasis, the chief minister said: “…the allocation of Rs 1,120 crore for tribal development, complete with providing land to the landless, as well as employment and education is a step towards emancipation of tribals.”

On the Dhangar agitation demanding ST status, Fadnavis said: “The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has been entrusted with the task to study and submit a report. The report on Dhangar will be submitted by November.”

