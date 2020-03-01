Maratha quota: Cabinet sub-committee members meet former AG

“The government has appointed a team of senior counsels to present the government’s side in SC and ensure that the reservation given to the (Maratha) community remains intact,” Chavan said. “The government has appointed a team of senior counsels to present the government’s side in SC and ensure that the reservation given to the (Maratha) community remains intact,” Chavan said.

Members of a cabinet sub-committee, headed by PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, met senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing on March 17. Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, and other senior counsels are representing the state government in the case before the apex court.

The sub-committee, Chavan said, reviewed the preparations and discussed various aspects of the Maratha reservation issue that has been challenged in the top court. “The government has appointed a team of senior counsels to present the government’s side in SC and ensure that the reservation given to the (Maratha) community remains intact. We have discussed various aspects of the case,” Chavan said, after the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

“Discussions were held with Rohatgi and other lawyers as a part of preparedness ahead of March 17 hearings. Instructions have been given to ensure that no loopholes remain while presenting the case in the apex court,” Shinde said.

On November 29, 2018, the state Assembly had passed a Bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Category (SEBC). The Bill was approved and signed by the Maharashtra governor a day later. The Bombay High Court in June 2019 had upheld the constitutional validity of reservation in government jobs and education but had reduced the quota from previous 16 per cent to 12 per cent and 13 per cent in education and jobs, respectively.

The government’s decision to give quota was later challenged before the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, the top court had refused to stay the Bombay High Court order upholding the law that granted reservation to Marathas in education and jobs and had listed the matter for hearing on March 17.

