Maratha quota agitation: Devendra Fadnavis calls BJP meet

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a meeting of the ruling BJP on Thursday to discuss the Maratha agitiation issue. Sources in the BJP said party members in the state legislative Assembly and Council, along with ministers and senior party officials will attend the meeting in Mumbai.

A senior BJP functionary said, “The meeting is necessary to hold deliberations on the recent development. We want the individual members to provide the feedback on the evolving situation. At the same time, BJP wants to draw a strategy on how to effectively take welfare measures that would help the economically backward amongst the Maratha community.” The government made an appeal to Maratha leaders to come forward for a dialogue with the government. The BJP leaders have also been told to reach out to the community in their constituencies and address their concerns. In 2016, BJP at its state executive meeting had adopted a resolution, giving consent for 16 per cent reservation to Marathas in education and employment. The BJP led government had also a given cabinet nod.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has given a call of statewide “jail bharo andolan” on August 9. The agitation, which is leaderless and unorganised has become a cause of concern for all political parties including Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

A senior MKM leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Frankly, we also reckon that according 16 per cent reservation is not possible without constitutional and legal validity. But there are emerging MKM groups which are determined to keep their demand alive through such agitations.”

While conceding that pressure tactic is important to get ahead their demands, the MKM officials across state are appealing for peace and urging members not to resort to any extreme step of suicides. The MKM wants government to withdraw cases registered against their protesters. They also want government to initiate measures to accommodate Marathas in the ongoing recruitment drive for 72,000 jobs.

