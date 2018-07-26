Maratha protests: BJP rules out change of guard in state

Congress and BJP locked horns as the Maratha protests for reservations in the state turned violent on Wednesday. (Express photo) Congress and BJP locked horns as the Maratha protests for reservations in the state turned violent on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The ruling BJP on Wednesday ruled out a leadership change in Maharashtra. While asserting that their top priority at this moment was to restore peace in Maharashtra, a source said, “Leadership change is ruled out.”

BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “The question raised about change of guard is just rumour. There is absolutely no substance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the government are both stable.”

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut indicated there was a possibility of leadership change in the government. Raut, while responding to a question, said, “It appears there is some unrest within the BJP. And leadership could be discussed. It is an internal matter of the BJP.” Senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil dismissed it saying, “We have an able chief minister who works till 3 am. There is no question of changing the CM.”

Although some senior leaders in the party believe that the CM’s move to go public on police inputs of protesters plotting to create unrest may have helped the rivals, they believe Fadnavis had taken all administrative measures to help the Maratha community.

