Maratha protests: BJP plotting to disturb state’s social fabric, says Congress

Mounting an offensive against the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling dispensation of plotting a split between the Maratha and other communities in the state.

“It is a plot to disturb the social fabric in Maharashtra,” said Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan.

Referring to the “objectionable” comments made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state’s Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Chavan went on to accuse the government of “instigation”.

Chavan further said that the ruling BJP was eyeing “political gains” out of “caste polarisation”. “It is a deliberate attempt to divide the society on caste lines. For their own gains, the BJP is resorting to dirty politics,” said Chavan.

Protesters set a BEST bus on fire in Govandi, Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar Protesters set a BEST bus on fire in Govandi, Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar

The Congress has also raised the demand for a special one-day session of the legislature over the Maratha reservation issue between the dominant Maratha community and the other communities in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Leader of Opposition in the state legislature Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil took another dig at the Fadnavis government. “I have reliable information that the police bandobast and deployment of revenue officials to handle the Maratha community protests was done on the caste lines,” he said.

The BJP, however, has refuted the allegation made by the Congress.

