Maratha protest: Three from Koparkhairane held for agitator’s death

Three from Koparkhairane held for agitator's death.

Investigating the death of Maratha protester Rohan Todkar (19), the Navi Mumbai police, in a joint operation with the Goa Police, arrested

three residents of Koparkhairane village from Goa on Thursday.

Bhushan Agaskar, Ashish Kale and Chandrashekar Patil were arrested from a hotel near Calangute beach and brought to Navi Mumbai late on Thursday.

The police claimed that the three have confessed to the crime. The probe has revealed that Todkar, along with another agitator, had faced the wrath of local people after their properties were vandalised and torched during the Maratha agitation last month. The police have identified Todkar as a Maratha agitator.

“The two were badly beaten up by the accused. While the other agitator, who is a minor, sustained injuries but managed to flee, Todkar was assaulted. After beating him up, the accused handed him over to the police in a semi-conscious state,” said a police officer.

He added: “Todkar was taken to the hospital and later shifted to JJ hospital but he succumbed to the injuries on July 25.”

