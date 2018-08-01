Maratha ‘jail bharo agitation’ LIVE: MKM demands withdrawal of cases, CM Fadnavis’s resignation

Maratha youth gather at Azad Maidan for ‘jail bharo agitation’. (Express photo by Vishwas Waghmode) Maratha youth gather at Azad Maidan for ‘jail bharo agitation’. (Express photo by Vishwas Waghmode)

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday started a “jail bharo agitation” in Mumbai, which it says will be undertaken across the state between August 1 and 9. They have demanded the ‘immediate withdrawal of all criminal cases’ against members of the Maratha community, who took part in the previous protest marches.

The organisation has claimed that that there would be any violence. On the lines of the MKM’s “muk morcha “ or silent march, local Maratha units will drive the agitation. No established leaders representing the mainstream parties will be allowed at any event.

“Our foremost demand is immediate withdrawal all the criminal cases against our community. While the CM had announced that all criminal cases against the Marathas who participated in the earlier agitation be withdrawn, it has not been implemented on the ground,” MKM, Mumbai Unit coordinator, Kedar Suryavanshi said.

They are also demanding an apology or the resignations of Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil for hurting the sentiments of the community.