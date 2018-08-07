Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders to meet today, discuss August 9 protest strategy

Rapid Action Force and police personnel hold a march in Navi Mumbai on Monday, ahead of the proposed August 9 protests. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Rapid Action Force and police personnel hold a march in Navi Mumbai on Monday, ahead of the proposed August 9 protests. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha are likely to hold several meetings on Tuesday to finalise the strategy for the August 9 protests in Mumbai over the demand for quota for their community.

A worrying factor for the leaders is the violence that had broken out across the state during last month’s bandh called by the Morcha leaders. “Several meetings have been convened to discuss the strategies for the protests on August 9. Decisions about the type of protest, such as bandh and whether to protest at a place or on the streets… will be taken in a meeting on Tuesday,” said Nanasaheb Kute, a Morcha leader.

“Our focus is on having a peaceful protest on August 9. We are instructing out activists not to damage public properties and those belonging to any officer or minister. Also, we are urging our activists to keep a watch on anti-social elements… they should be immediately handed over to the police,”

he added.

In the past two years, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has held 58 mook morchas (silent protests) across the state in the wake of rape and murder of a girl in Kopardi in Ahmednagar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App