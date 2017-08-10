Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha: Cops not free, undertrials miss court hearings

Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha: Cops not free, undertrials miss court hearings

Police escort headquarters in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai informed criminal courts that there were no policemen available to escort the undertrials to courts.

| Mumbai | Published: August 10, 2017 3:13:18 am
Maratha Kranti Mook Morcha, Maratha Morcha, Byculla Zoo, Azad Maidan, march for reservation, mumbai news, indian express news Policemen were deployed in large numbers. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)
A large number of undertrials were not produced for their hearings in Mumbai sessions court due to the Maratha rally on Wednesday.  Police escort headquarters in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai informed criminal courts that there were no policemen available to escort the undertrials to courts.

The cases to be heard Wednesday included 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and Malegaon 2008 blast, besides others.

