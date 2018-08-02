Maratha ‘jail bharo’ agitation: Youths, middle-aged Marathas, Muslim man among protesters who showed up

Maratha Kranti Morcha workers at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Maratha Kranti Morcha workers at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Just over 30 protesters turned up at Azad Maidan on Wednesday for the ‘Jail Bharo’ protest, organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Even as organisers conceded that confusion among various groups and fear of serious police cases had contributed to the poor turnout, the faithful protesters waited on a humid Mumbai day to get arrested. Eventually detained, they were let off after a little over an hour. The participants included youngsters, a few middle-aged Marathas and also a Muslim man, all seeking caste-based reservations for the Maratha community in education and employment. Many said they could not pursue higher or professional education despite scoring good marks in Class X or Class XII exams, owing to the high fees and absence of reserved seats

Akshay Mahadik, 21

The 21-year-old resident of Vidyavihar in Mumbai said he came for the jail bharo protest due to problems faced by him and his brother in getting college admissions. Akshay, who is pursuing a degree in hotel management, said he struggled to pay his admission fees. “My younger brother didn’t get admission into B.Sc despite scoring good marks. His friend from reserved category with lower marks got admitted. Had there been some seats reserved for us, my fees would have been lower and my brother would have got admission,” said Akshay. He further said that as his father is disabled, his elder brother is looking after their expenses. “We feel sad that we want to take up higher education but are not able to afford it,” he added

Subhash Gade, 38

Subhash, 38, a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, took part in the jail bharo protest hoping for better education for his two daughters. “I failed Class X, then did an electrician’s course to earn a living. I didn’t pursue education as I knew there are few job opportunities,” said Subhash. The electrician added that he now wants to ensure that his two daughters get a decent education. “The government says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, but then it doesn’t provide free education to them. I am here today with a hope that my daughters — one in Class IV and other in playgroup — will get a good education if reservations are granted to our community,” he said. His brother’s son didn’t get admission into a course in an Industrial Training Institute, but a friend belonging to a Scheduled Caste got admission despite lower marks, he said

Nazeer Khan, 36

Khan, the district president of Mumbai North West unit of Sambhaji Brigade, was part of the jail bharo protest to support the Maratha community. “The people of the Maratha community are my brothers. They come to help me. So, I am here to support their demand for reservations. Aren’t there any poor people in the Maratha community? They need reservations. This issue has been pending for a long time,” said 36-year-old Khan, from Andheri (West). Khan, who hails from Vashi tehsil in Osmanabad district, said he took part in one or two protests during the 58 mook morchas (silent marches), organised by the Maratha community in 2016-17. “Now, I am actively taking part after being appointed as district president of Sambhaji Brigade four months ago,” he said

Piyush Awate, 15

Piyush, 15, hails from Ambegaon tehsil in Pune district, and came to Mumbai especially to take part in the jail bharo protest. “I came because my sister got 70 per cent marks but couldn’t get admission into a nursing course. She has now taken admission in B Sc as there was no other option,” said Piyush, who is a Class X student. He took three days’ leave from school to visit Mumbai, he added. Piyush, his sister and his parents were all in Mumbai for the protest.

Sailee Shinde, 20

Sailee, 20, a third year student of B A, came for the protest as she feels injustice has been meted out to her. “After I got 75 per cent in Class XII, I wanted to take admission in a gramsevak course… but the fee was too high. Then, I tried to take admission into a nursing course but again the fees were too high. The students from reserved categories get scholarships and they can afford the education,” said Sailee, who came from Vajreshwari town near Virar. “Had there been a scholarship for us, I could have taken admission into the course I wanted to,” she said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App