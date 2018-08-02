Maratha ‘Jail Bharo’ agaitation at Azad Maidan a damp squib, only 30 turn up

Maratha Kranti Morcha workers at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Maratha Kranti Morcha workers at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Amid confusion among various factions of the Marathas and fear of new criminal cases being slapped against them, the jail bharo protest of the Maratha Kranti Morcha turned out to be a damp squib in Mumbai with only 30 protesters gathering at Azad Maidan on Wednesday morning. Much later, they were detained for an hour and then allowed to go.

The leaders who called the protest gathered at Azad Maidan around 11.30 am. A handful of protesters, most from South and Central Mumbai, then joined them. Around 3 pm, 34 protesters were detained for a little over an hour under the Bombay Police Act, said a police official.

Some blamed the government for quelling the protest. “The government is trying to suppress our protest. Messages were sent out to community members saying there is no jail bharo on Wednesday,” alleged Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Kedar Suryawanshi, another leader, said perhaps many didn’t turn up as it was a working day. “Many people from our community go to work and it is difficult for them to skip work and come for the protest. Also, there was lack of planning, leading to the low turnout,” said Suryawanshi.

Suryawanshi, however, said this was only the start of the protest and more protests would be held in the coming days. A big protest is planned for August 9, he added.

Another leader conceded that one of the reasons for the poor turnout is the fact that cases, some under serious charges, were slapped against youngsters who participated in the protests last week. “All these are either employed or college youths appearing for competitive exams. While some were arrested, others are absconding fearing arrest,” said a leader.

Jadhavarao added that one of their demands is to drop all criminal cases registered against Maratha youngsters who participated in the recent protests. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refused to withdraw the cases with serious offences including attacking the police, pelting stones and burning of vehicles. We feel Fadnavis and other ministers’ statements were responsible for the violence,” he added.

Anticipating a much larger protest, 220 policemen were stationed in and around Azad Maidan as a precautionary measure, said senior police inspector of Azad maidan police station Vasant Wakhare.

