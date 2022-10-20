Maratha body coordinator’s suicide bid: 8 booked for abetment

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against eight persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) coordinator Ramesh Kere. The police said that Kere tried to end his life on Sunday during a Facebook live interaction after an allegedly doctored audio clip levelling corruption charges against him went viral on social media.

Kere, a farmer and a resident of Aurangabad, is being treated at J J hospital and his condition is stable. Police said Kere attempted suicide on Sunday afternoon, after coming to Mumbai from Aurangabad. He checked into a hotel near CST railway station following which he started Facebook live and consumed rat poison.

Once he regained consciousness at J J hospital, the MRA Marg police recorded his statement after which a case was registered under relevant sections of abetment to suicide and defamation.

The eight persons named in the FIR are Vivekananda Babar, Anirudh Shivaji Shelar, Yogesh Kedar, Sandeep Pol, Balasaheb Sarate, Vishal Pawar, Nitin Kadam, and Pradip Kanse. “Posts alleging that I duped the Maratha community of crores of rupees were put up on Facebook. I was defamed across the state. My family’s pictures were put up on Facebook while comments of me splurging money in dance bars were posted on social media platforms,” read Kere’s statement. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Janardhan Pawar of MRA Marg police station said, “We are yet to make an arrest in the case. The incident occurred in Aurangabad and only the suicide bid took place in Mumbai. We are trying to locate the accused through their call data record.”