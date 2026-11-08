Maoist carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty held from Thane

A senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head allegedly left the forests of Jharkhand and allegedly took up odd jobs in Thane, including working as a caretaker of five to six cows at a bungalow in Dombivli.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the 45-year-old from Thakurli near Dombivli.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Saroju Yadav, also known as Sanjay Godray and Budharam.

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He is wanted in seven cases in Jharkhand, including murder, extortion and an exchange of fire with police personnel.

During interrogation, the ATS learnt that Yadav had fled from the forests in the Chhatarpur area of Jharkhand more than a month ago.