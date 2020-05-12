Many workers stranded at Mumbai Port Trust site not paid since February

Most are surviving on borrowed money. Most are surviving on borrowed money.

At least 30 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, who were working at the construction of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port Trust, have not been paid since February.

Most of the workers, who have been at the construction site since October, 2019, were last paid for the month of January. While many are surviving on borrowed money, others left for their homes by paying Rs 3,500 to private transport services.

Avinash Chauhan (24), a resident of Basti in UP, says that while ration and other essentials items like oil and soap had been provided to them, the supply had exhausted last week, forcing him to borrow from his parents back home.

“We traveled this far from our homes to work, as the financial situation back home is bad. I had to ask for money from my father, who works in farms. Usually, I keep Rs 2,000 for myself from my monthly earnings and send the rest home. They are now saying that instead of spending money here without any earning, I should return home,” Chauhan adds.

His worry, however, is that if he leaves, he may not be paid. “We do not know when we can return. We have worked really hard, how can we let go of the money? If we are at least paid for February, we can return with some money to survive back home,” he says, adding that of the 44 who were working on the site, some were subsequently paid for February.

His brother, who worked at construction sites in Bhayander, had left for home last week, after borrowing Rs 2,000 from their father and another Rs 1,000 from the contractor.

Ram Kumar is one of those who had been paid Rs 15,000 for February. “I had sent most of the money home to pay fees of my children and for use during the harvest season. I filled up my name for the trains that will be leaving but have got no response so far. Now, I have borrowed Rs 3,500 from home, as I have been told that a private vehicle will leave from Bhiwandi to UP tomorrow. I will have to walk a few hours to reach there,” Kumar says.

Workers at the site say they worked without pay in the hope that once work resumes, their previous dues would be paid. “We live in small huts that we have built near the construction site but end up paying for food. I do not mind staying back and working here, as there may be no means of earning even back home, but how can we go on without being paid?” asks Kishori Prasad, a 38-year-old resident of Gaya in Bihar.

When contacted, an official of the Mumbai Port Trust said that claims of non-payment of dues by the contractor will be verified and if found true, he would be directed to pay.

