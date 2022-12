Many senior IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The much delayed transfer of senior IPS officers took place in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

While IPS officer Milind Bharambe was made the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, Madhukar Pandey was appointed the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissioner and Ritesh Kumar as the Pune Police Commissioner.

Sadanand Date, the former MBVV commissioner, was named the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief.

Besides, the Mumbai Police got new police joint commissioners. Lakhmi Gautam was named Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satyanarayan Chaudhary as Joint Commissioner (Law & order), Nishith Mishra as Joint Commissioner (Economic Offences Wing), Pravin Padwal as Joint Commissioner (Traffic) and S Jaykumar as Joint Commissioner (Administration) in Mumbai.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, former JCP (Law & order) was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau.

The city also saw new additional commissioners posted in various regions. P S Dahiya was posted as Additional Commissioner (West Region).

Meanwhile, former Pune commissioner Amitabh Gupta was named as Additional Director General (Law & Order).