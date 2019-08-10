Many parts of state to get a break from heavy rain this weekend: IMD

Many parts of Maharashtra will finally get a break from heavy rain, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the intensity of rainfall will reduce significantly from this weekend, especially over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

However, moderate rain may continue over Konkan for the next four days, said the IMD.

“The intensity of rainfall will reduce over most parts of Maharashtra. It will reduce further around August 15,” said a senior official from IMD, Pune.

The current spell of rain over the state has been one of the longest in history, with continuous heavy spells recorded since July 31. Till August 9, the state has received 35 per cent excess rain.

Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune and Mumbai have received very heavy rainfall in the last 10 days, creating flood-like situations in these districts and cities, and throwing life out of gear.

Even Marathwada, which has been in the rainfall deficient category for most of this monsoon season, also recorded normal rainfall. The rainfall in the sub-divisions in the state on Friday were — Madhya Maharashtra (73 per cent), Konkan (49 per cent), Vidarbha (2 per cent) and Marathwada (-15 per cent).

The rainfall recorded in Pune so far is 744.8 mm, much higher than its normal monsoon rainfall of 365.2 mm. The city has recorded 100 per cent excess rainfall this season so far, achieved mainly during this latest spell.

Rainfall across India has also improved, with the total rainfall of the season inching close to normal, and the deficiency on August 9 standing at one per cent.

In the second half of August, monsoon is again expected to pick up over north and east India, along with some isolated rain over Kerala and Tamil Nadu.