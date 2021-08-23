Many more women sterilised than men in last three years in Mumbai: BMC

More women than men have gone through sterilization under the family planning programme in Mumbai. The data from BMC’s Public Health Department show that more than 48,500 women opted for sterilization in the last three years while only 350 males had vasectomy.

Data show that from 2018-19 to 2020-21, the BMC sterilized 48,725 women in Mumbai, while only 350 men chose vasectomy under the family planning programme. Officials said that the maximum — 19,263 women and 186 men — were sterilized in 2018-19. In the last two years, 2019-20 and 2020-21, the drive witnessed decline in numbers.

According to the data, 17,659 and 11,803 women opted for sterilisation in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. Similarly, 116 and 49 males have been sterilized in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Officials from BMC said that in the last two years, the decline was mainly due to COVID-19. “The low response was because of the outbreak of coronavirus. We will now start awareness campaigns for family planning measures,” said an official from BMC.