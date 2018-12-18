Many minors consuming hookah: state tells Bomaby High Court in reply

THE STATE government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it imposed a ban on hookah parlours across the state because a large number of minors were consuming it.

The court was hearing petitions moved by the Carnival Restaurant and others who sought to quash and set aside the blanket ban as “illegal and bad in law”. The petitioners had earlier told the court that they were aggrieved by the “high-handed action” of the state government. Owing to this, the HC had ordered the state government to file a reply.

The counsel for the state government told the court that there was a large number of minors consuming hookah, besides the hazard of passive smoking for others present in the hookah parlour.

On October 4, the state government brought into effect a statutory amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act (COTPA) of 2003, banning hookah parlours. The amendment prohibits any person from owning or opening and running on behalf of someone else, a hookah parlour at any place in the state, including at eating houses.

Senior counsel Anil Anturkar, on behalf of the petitioners, told the court at the previous hearing that the state government had not banned tobacco but only its consumption through hookah. He added that the reason for the ban was the Kamala Mills fire last year.

The petition states the “entire business cannot be stopped and that will be disproportionate to the need for the purpose of imposing the restriction”.